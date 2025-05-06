Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto, who issued ‘blood in river’ threat, now seeks peace with India

Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday stated that Pakistan was open to peace with India, backtracking remarks he made a few days ago threatening bloodshed over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought peace after empty rhetoric threatening India before.(AFP)

During an address at Pakistan's National Assembly on Tuesday, he said, "If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth."

"If they do not ... then let them remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom," he added, as per a report by Pakistani publication Dawn.

The comments on peace come after Zardari, on April 25, had stated that Pakistanis would stand united and respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged “aggression” on the Indus River.

Tensions have been heightened between the two neighbouring countries following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and left several others injured.

India on April 23 announced punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

X suspends Bilawal Bhutto's account

Social media platform X has suspended Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's account after the Pakistani politician said that blood would flow in the Indus River if India blocked the waters.

"I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood," Zardari had stated.

Apart from Zardari, the account of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was also withheld in India citing legal demands.

(with inputs from ANI)