What happened to Piers Morgan? Broadcaster posts hospital photo, jokes 'I blame Donald Trump'
Piers Morgan, after falling in a London restaurant, shares a recovery update in an X post, jokingly blaming President Trump for the accident.
British broadcaster Piers Morgan is recovering in a London hospital after a fall in a restaurant last weekend that left him with a serious hip injury. In an X post, Morgan,60, shared a candid update from his hospital bed, confirming the injury and offering details on his recovery.
Injury, surgery, recovery plan
Morgan's Instagram and X post laid out the sequence of events in list form. Morgan also shared a hospital bed selfie with a thumbs-up gesture, along with the X-ray image of his fractured bone on Instagram.
According to the social media post, Morgan tripped on a small step at a restaurant in London that resulted in a fractured femur. The injury led to an emergency hip replacement surgery.
“New year off to a cracking start!” Morgan wrote in the post, adding that he was “recovering in hospital.” He also added that he would be on “crutches for six weeks” with “no long-haul travel for about 12 weeks” as part of his recovery plan.
Morgan's joke blaming Trump
In the post, Morgan humorously blames President Donald Trump for his fall.
Trump and Morgan have maintained a somewhat stable relationship. However, in Trump's recent presidency, Morgan has not stepped back from calling Trump out on the tariffs he imposed on nations that trade with Iran.
In an X post just before his recovery update post, Piers wrote, “Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security. If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?”