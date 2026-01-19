What happened to Piers Morgan? Broadcaster posts hospital photo, jokes 'I blame Donald Trump'

British broadcaster Piers Morgan is recovering in a London hospital after a fall in a restaurant last weekend that left him with a serious hip injury. In an X post, Morgan,60, shared a candid update from his hospital bed, confirming the injury and offering details on his recovery. British broadcaster Piers Morgan, after falling in a London restaurant, shares a recovery update in an X post, jokingly blaming President Trump for the accident. (X | Piers Morgan )

Read more: Nick Fuentes laughs as Piers Morgan calls out his racist slur against Usha Vance

Injury, surgery, recovery plan Morgan's Instagram and X post laid out the sequence of events in list form. Morgan also shared a hospital bed selfie with a thumbs-up gesture, along with the X-ray image of his fractured bone on Instagram.

According to the social media post, Morgan tripped on a small step at a restaurant in London that resulted in a fractured femur. The injury led to an emergency hip replacement surgery.

“New year off to a cracking start!” Morgan wrote in the post, adding that he was “recovering in hospital.” He also added that he would be on “crutches for six weeks” with “no long-haul travel for about 12 weeks” as part of his recovery plan.