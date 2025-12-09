Nick Fuentes laughs as Piers Morgan calls him out for using racist slur against Usha Vance

Nick Fuentes, an American far-right political commentator, was recently confronted by English journalist Piers Morgan on his racist remarks regarding the wife of Vice President JD Vance, Usha Vance. The influencer poked fun at the second lady’s Indian heritage with a racist slur. When asked about it by Morgan, Fuentes nonchalantly explains its meaning and then laughs out loud after being called a racist. Nick Fuentes reacts to Piers Morgan’s remarks on him using a racist slur against Usha Vance. (Screengrab (X))

“Piers Morgan asked Nick Fuentes about calling JD Vance’s wife a j**t,” an individual wrote. During the interview, Morgan asks Fuentes, “You called JD Vance’s wife a j**t. What does that mean?” The influencer replies, “It’s a slur for Indians.”

“Why would you use that?” Morgan asks, and Fuentes says, “Well... you want the honest answer.” At this point, the journalist says, “Cause you are a racist”, and the influencer bursts out laughing, saying, “No, no.”

In the nearly two-hour interview, Morgan confronted Fuentes about his controversial views on women and his personal life.

"Just to clear up one of the many theories about you, I've no idea what the answer is and you haven't got to answer, but are you actually attracted to women?" Morgan said.

"I am attracted to women… but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there's that,” Fuentes replied.

He went on to express his opinions on women, saying they shouldn’t have the right to vote or they should stay at home.

While most were outraged and irritated by Fuentes’ response, some spoke in support of him. Replying to one such remark, Morgan tweeted, “The guy literally admitted he’s a racist. I didn’t have to ‘gotcha’ him - he’s proud of it. Maybe you should have asked him about his racism in between all your softballs?”