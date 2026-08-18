Delhi PWD seeks govt's nod to create own engineering cadre

The Public Works Department (PWD) has sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to create its own engineering cadre, a move aimed at ending its dependence on the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for deputing engineers and deciding their postings and transfers, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Delhi PWD is seeking approval to create its own engineering cadre to reduce its dependence on CPWD-deputed engineers (Neeraj/ANI)

The proposal, which has been finalised and is expected to be placed before the Delhi cabinet for approval, envisages a permanent technical workforce for the PWD, with engineers ranging from junior engineer to chief engineer working under the department’s own cadre structure.

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PWD plans permanent engineering workforce for Delhi Officials said the department will write to the UPSC to conduct state-level exams to appoint engineers, while senior positions will eventually be filled through promotions in the ranks.

At present, the PWD largely depends on engineers deputed from CPWD and other central agencies for executing infrastructure projects, including roads, flyovers, hospitals and government buildings.

“This is a turning point not just for Delhi’s PWD, but for the entire city. When engineers are accountable only to the people of Delhi, their performance and commitment automatically rise. We are building a stronger, cleaner, and faster Delhi, and we need our own team to do it,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

The proposed cadre structure is intended to give the department greater administrative independence and ensure continuity in implementing long-term infrastructure projects. Officials said the proposal would also enable the PWD to recruit, train and promote engineers under its own rules.

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Existing CPWD officers to get option to join new cadre Under the proposed arrangement, existing CPWD-deputed officers serving in the Delhi PWD will have the option to return to their parent cadre or permanently opt for the PWD’s new engineering cadre, subject to the conditions prescribed under applicable administrative rules.

Officials said the move would also bring the PWD on a similar footing with other major civic agencies in Delhi that have their own engineering wings. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have dedicated engineering structures for managing infrastructure and civic works.

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Dedicated cadre aimed at improving project continuity According to officials, dependence on deputation has been a longstanding issue for the PWD, as engineers can be transferred between assignments, affecting project continuity. A dedicated cadre, they said, would allow engineers to stay with projects longer and develop expertise specific to Delhi’s infrastructure requirements.

The PWD is also expected to frame mechanisms for specialised training and performance monitoring of cadre officers as part of the restructuring.

The proposed reform comes as the PWD undertakes a range of infrastructure works, including road redevelopment, pothole repairs, flyover projects, and drainage and flood-management works. The department has also introduced measures such as real-time monitoring of road projects and third-party audits.