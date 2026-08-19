ED questions Punjab IAS officer for nearly 9 hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Punjab IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar for nearly nine hours in connection with its money-laundering investigation into alleged fraud involving change of land use (CLU) approvals for major real-estate projects in Punjab. Other officials privy to issuance of CLUs, consent letters to be summoned in near future, says ED. (HT File)

Brar, a 2007-batch IAS officer who served as director, town and country planning in 2024 and is currently posted as secretary, health and family welfare, appeared before the agency at its regional headquarters in Jalandhar on Tuesday. She reached the office at 10:25 am and left at 7:10pm.

The questioning followed the ED’s filing of a nearly 3,500-page prosecution complaint before the special PMLA court in Mohali on July 20. In the complaint, the agency accused realtor Ajay Sehgal of being the alleged mastermind behind the generation and concealment of proceeds of crime (PoC) estimated at ₹348 crore.

An ED official familiar with the investigation said Brar’s statement was recorded on issues arising from the prosecution complaint, including the process for granting CLU permissions, scrutiny and verification of applications, alleged violations of RERA provisions and the role of competent authorities in detecting purportedly fraudulent consent letters.

The official said other senior bureaucrats allegedly connected with the issuance of the CLUs and verification of the consent documents could also be summoned as the investigation progresses.

Suntec City project under scanner

The investigation centres on the Suntec City real-estate project in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. According to the ED, Sehgal, who was associated with the Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society (ICHBS) Ltd, allegedly submitted forged consent letters to the department of town and country planning to obtain CLUs for 108.58 acres of agricultural land for residential and commercial development.

The agency alleges that the CLUs formed the basis for obtaining a licence from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and registration of the project under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, or RERA.

The ED’s case originated from an FIR registered at Mullanpur police station in November 2022 against Sehgal and other office-bearers of ICHBS, including Suresh Kumar Bajaj, Aashish Kamra and Rajesh Girdhar, over allegations of cheating landowners and customers through fraudulent CLUs and related documents.

Sehgal, described by the ED as a key promoter of the Suntec City project, was arrested on May 22.

ED puts alleged proceeds of crime at ₹348 crore

According to the prosecution complaint, the ED has quantified the alleged proceeds of crime at approximately ₹348 crore. The amount comprises about ₹212.58 crore in sales and ₹135.41 crore in unsold inventory, the agency has alleged.

The ED has further alleged that Sehgal failed to transfer land earmarked for economically weaker sections (EWS) to the GMADA estate officer as required under the licence conditions. The agency has also alleged that units were sold before RERA registration and that possession was handed over to some landowners without obtaining the requisite completion certificate from GMADA.

The agency has alleged that the building plan and CLU for the Suntec City project were also approved without provision for a mandatory solid-waste management area.

The ED investigation has also focused on a joint development agreement between ICHBS Ltd and VRS Township Pvt Ltd, now known as ABS Townships Pvt Ltd. According to the agency, development and sale rights for the project were transferred to ABS Township, whose directors included Sehgal’s brothers, Sanjay Sehgal and Anil Sehgal.

The agency has alleged that ABS Township subsequently registered projects including La Canela Phase 1 and District 7 with RERA and generated proceeds through the sale of residential units in New Chandigarh. It has also alleged that units in La Canela Phase 2 were sold without obtaining RERA approval.

The ED said GMADA began receiving complaints about the alleged use of forged consent letters from 2020 onwards. Despite the complaints, the agency has alleged, no effective action was taken against the accused, allowing the alleged generation of proceeds from sales in a project whose approvals were under question.

The agency has further alleged that ABS Township was subsequently granted CLU for another 14.59 acres, involving an alteration of the originally approved layout, without following the requirements of the RERA.

Searches yield cash, documents

The ED conducted searches at multiple premises and lockers linked to the accused in Mohali, Chandigarh and other locations in May and June. During the searches, the agency said it seized incriminating documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash amounting to ₹30.98 lakh.

The agency also claimed that ₹21 lakh was recovered after allegedly being thrown from the ninth floor of Western Towers in Kharar by persons linked to the accused.

The ED has alleged that Sehgal knowingly generated, acquired, possessed, concealed and used proceeds of crime arising from the alleged offences connected with obtaining CLUs through forged consent letters and subsequent approvals and registrations.