Pregnant woman dies in UP’s Shahjahanpur after ‘drunk’ doctor performs surgery

A 22-year-old pregnant woman died after a doctor allegedly under the influence of alcohol performed surgery on her in a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Friday. A case has been registered against the two doctors in connection with the incident. (For Representation)

The woman identified as Julie of Kakarha village under Puwayan police station gave birth to a baby boy, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said, adding that a case has been registered against two doctors in connection with the incident.

After the woman went into labour on September 8, her family was taking her to a government hospital in an ambulance when the driver stopped outside a private hospital in Puwayan and suggested that they consult a doctor there, according to police.

Shahjahanpur additional superintendent of police (rural) Diksha Bhaware said the family subsequently consulted Dr Firoz, who was present at the private hospital. According to the FIR, Dr Firoz called another doctor, identified as Dr KP, from the city.

Police said the FIR alleges that Dr KP arrived at the hospital in an inebriated state but nevertheless proceeded to perform the surgery.

Julie gave birth to a baby boy following the operation but her condition deteriorated after the delivery. The doctor then advised the family to shift her to Bareilly for further treatment, police said. However, she died while being taken to Bareilly, they added.

Following the woman’s death, Puwayan police registered a case on Thursday evening against Dr KP and Dr Firoz under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. ASP Bhaware said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death is underway.