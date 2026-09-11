Sept. 11 Changed the World Order. But Not for the Reason We May Think.

When the World Trade Center towers crashed to the ground 25 years ago, they triggered a seismic wave that seemed to smash the world order. Lower Manhattan four days after 9/11, with smoke continuing to rise from Ground Zero. It was now “a different world,” President George W. Bush warned Congress. Secretary of State Colin Powell declared: “It was before 9/11 and after 9/11.” Vice President Dick Cheney added: “That day changed everything.” They were right, with a caveat. The attacks were a monumental tragedy. The world order did change. But it was the aftermath—the U.S. response to 9/11, not the terrorism itself—that made the difference.

Deep Dive What were the key changes in U.S. foreign policy following the 9/11 attacks? Why did America's response to 9/11 distract it from emerging global powers like China and Russia? How did the War on Terror impact the U.S.'s relationship with global trade and China?

Sept. 11 marked a shockingly successful attack by a stateless and relatively small group of Islamist militants. The U.S., though, launched a massive military response: a War on Terror. It attacked two countries, one uninvolved with 9/11. The rhetoric was so sweeping, Washington borrowed language from World War II and the Cold War. America was now confronting an Axis of Evil. Consumed by the War on Terror, the U.S. had less capacity to address other global priorities such as the pivotal rise of China and an increasingly hostile Russia. That inattention to shifting global forces was what really changed the world. U.S. leaders were “certainly distracted” and “we continually found ourselves sucked back into the morass of our misadventures in the Middle East,” William Burns, who served in several administrations and later became director of the CIA, said in 2019. “Imagine if a bigger part of the time, energy and resources spent on the Global War on Terror had instead been spent on giving form to an affirmative vision for America’s role in Asia.” “China and Russia have welcomed” the War on Terror, the scholar Robert Kagan wrote in 2008, “because it has distracted the United States’ strategic focus away from them.” Strength and optimism Recall America’s standing just before 9/11. It was a time of strength and optimism. The U.S. had won the Cold War and enjoyed international dominance. Its victory over Iraq in the first Gulf War still resonated: a U.S. military so powerful it could crush threats far away, in short order, and with few American casualties. That optimistic mindset shaped pre-9/11 strategy. Many U.S. leaders believed bringing nations into the global economy would make them more like the West and less likely to go to war. China and Russia were central to that plan. “The more we bring China into the world, the more the world will bring change and freedom to China,” said President Bill Clinton. Washington championed the integration of China and welcomed Russia into the G-7 group of nations, making it the G-8. There were practical considerations, too. China promised more than a billion new customers for U.S. companies. Russia’s vast supply of gas and oil helped power Europe and the global economy. Optimism notwithstanding, warnings still abounded. “Unfortunately, a policy of engagement is doomed to fail,” the scholar John Mearsheimer wrote in his 2001 book, “The Tragedy of Great Power Politics.” “If China becomes an economic powerhouse it will almost certainly translate its economic might into military might and make a run at dominating Northeast Asia.… In short, China and the United States are destined to be adversaries as China’s power grows.”

Russian President Boris Yeltsin, foreground, greeting Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien in 1999 at a G-8 session. French President Jacques Chirac and U.S. President Bill Clinton look on.

Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former U.S. national security adviser, was equally emphatic in his 1997 book “The Grand Chessboard”: It “is imperative that no Eurasian challenger emerges, capable of dominating Eurasia and thus also of challenging America.” Shortly after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon, and the hijacked United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa., the U.S. launched its War on Terror. It invaded Afghanistan to rout al Qaeda, which had executed the attacks. In a historic intelligence failure, the U.S. also invaded Iraq in part to seize weapons of mass destruction that didn’t exist. Two long wars ensued, killing more than 7,000 U.S. servicemembers and hundreds of thousands of Afghan and Iraqi military personnel, police, and civilians, according to a Brown University study. The conflicts—a complex mix of war and nation building—cost the U.S. several trillion dollars and roiled South Asia and the Mideast. They also absorbed the attention of successive administrations. Foreign policy continued on many fronts. But as the world slipped back into great-power rivalry, the U.S. appeared caught out. “While the U.S. was heavily involved in the Middle East and South Asia…the geopolitical balance moved against the U.S. in both Europe and East Asia thanks to the emergence of a more aggressive Russia and a more capable and assertive China,” Richard Haass, former head of the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in 2021. When Russia invaded Georgia (during George W. Bush’s presidency) and then seized Crimea (during Barack Obama’s presidency), Western responses failed to prevent further expansionism. Russia later launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Many analysts say the West should have imposed much tougher sanctions on Russia, and done a better job arming vulnerable neighbors, among other measures. “Russia’s war against Ukraine is what failed deterrence looks like,” writes Ben Hodges, former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe. “We were not ready or united in recognizing that Russia was a real threat.” China and the WTO As for China, by this time a true geopolitical sea change had taken place. It was unrelated to terrorism. It happened on Dec. 11, 2001, while the U.S. bombed the Tora Bora caves in Afghanistan and President Bush led a worldwide commemoration marking the three-month anniversary of 9/11. On this day China officially joined the World Trade Organization. China’s entry to the WTO, championed by Washington and American business among others, further opened the country’s economy to global trade and gave China greater access to foreign markets. The impact was swift. Chinese exports swamped global markets. Foreign companies piled into China and shifted more manufacturing to this lower-cost locale. Factories in the U.S. and other nations closed and jobs were lost. Accusations from companies and governments soon grew louder. They said China was stealing intellectual property, pressuring foreign companies to transfer technology in exchange for market access, manipulating its currency to support export growth, subsidizing its state industries to give them an unfair advantage in global markets, and violating or circumventing other WTO commitments. The speed of China’s subsequent ascent stunned nations. Annual merchandise exports rocketed to $3.58 trillion in 2024 from $266 billion in 2001. Its share of global merchandise exports rose to 15% from 4%. Economists called the upheaval The China Shock.

A cargo vessel docked in 2023 at Thitu Island in the South China Sea.