Madhuri Dixit sells luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for ₹3.90 crore, nearly double its 2012 price

Bollywood actor Madhuri S Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their 780.13 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹3.90 crore. The couple had purchased the property for ₹1.95 crore over 13 years ago, netting a profit of nearly 99.22%, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Madhuri S Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their 780.13 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹3.90 crore.

The flat is located on the fourth floor of Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Iris Park and has a carpet area of 780.13 sq ft. The sale deed was registered on December 15, the documents showed.

The buyer, a woman, paid ₹19.5 lakh in stamp duty, availing a 1% concession offered by the Maharashtra government to women homebuyers, the documents showed.

The actor and her husband had bought the property in 2012 for ₹1.95 crore, the documents showed.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

Madhuri Dixit sells parking for ₹ 15 lakh In a separate transaction, also registered on December 15, the actor sold a parking space linked to a different flat in the same society for ₹15 lakh, according to documents shared by Zapkey.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit rents property in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹3 lakh per month

Last year, Madhuri Dixit had rented out a property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd for two years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Madhuri Dixit had earlier purchased an apartment worth ₹48 crore in Mumbai’s upscale Lower Parel locality. The property, located in Indiabulls Blu project, was registered on September 28, 2022. The area of the apartment located on the 53rd floor was 5,384 sq ft and the seller was Calleis Land Development Private Limited.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Maharashtra plans major overhaul of pagdi system. Here’s all you need to know