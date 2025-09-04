NIRF 2025: IIT Madras director attributes continued top rank to collective, cohesive & focused teamwork

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti has attributed the consistent top ranks in the National Institutional Rankings Framework to a collective, cohesive and focused team effort NIRF 2025: IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti received the award from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Image source: x.com/iitmadras)

Prof Kamakoti received the award for the institution along with Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning) at IIT Madras and Prof. Rajnish Kumar, Chairperson, Rankings Committee at IIT Madras.

Lauding the efforts of students, faculty, alumni and non-teaching staff, Prof. Kamakoti said, “Being a topper consistently is a result of a collective, cohesive and focused team effort. Thanking the Almighty for blessing us with such a wonderful team. Together, we pledge to put in our best efforts towards Viksit Bharat@2047.”

The tenth edition of NIRF rankings was released by the Ministry of Education in New Delhi.

IIT Madras has been ranked number one in the ‘Engineering’ category for the 10th consecutive year in NIRF 2025, and the ‘Overall’ category for the 7th consecutive year.

In fact, IIT Madras has ranked top in the Engineering Category every year since the NIRF Rankings were introduced, the institute said in a press statement.

Besides, IIT Madras also secured the top spot rank in the ‘Innovations’ category (previously known as Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), improving its position from the second spot last year.

Notably, the institute had recently launched the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship to create a World-Class ecosystem to establish Deep-Tech Start-ups, with an objective to put the Institute on the Global Map of entrepreneurial universities, IIT Madras said.

Whereas in the newly launched category of ‘Sustainability Development Goals’ (SDG), IIT Madras secured the number one position.

It may be mentioned here that the institute had launched a School of Sustainability in October 2023 to boost the work being done in the area.

The NIRF Rankings 2025 were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in presence of Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, NBA, and Dr. Anil Kumar Nassa, Member Secretary, NBA who handed the trophies.

Pradhan congratulated the participating institutions and said that the expansion from 16 categories to 17 reflects India’s growing diversity in higher education.

“A robust ranking framework and accreditation system will not only enhance competitiveness but also play a vital role in nation-building,” the education minister said.

Among its achievements, IIT Madras is the first IIT to establish a full-fledged foreign campus - IITM Zanzibar that has attracted students from all over Africa, India, Middle East and other countries as well.

The institute was also recognised as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) in September 2019 by the Government of India.

IIT Madras is also admitting students under the ‘Fine Arts and Cultural Excellence’ (FACE) program from this year.