NIRF Ranking 2025: IIT Madras tops, check 10 institutes under overall category

National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Ranking 2025 has been released by Ministry of Education. The India rankings was released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. NIRF Ranking 2025 Live Updates NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 institutes under overall category(nirfindia.org)

The top institutes list is out and IIT Madras has topped in the overall category.

The top 10 overall institutes are as follows:

IIT Madras

IISc Bengaluru

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

AIIMS, Delhi

JNU, New Delhi

BHU, Varanasi

The India rankings have been released for 17 categories which includes- Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability.

NIRF Ranking 2025: How to check

To check the list of top institutes follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIRF Ranking at nirfindia.org.

2. Click on NIRF Ranking 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the category for which you want to check the list.

4. The list will be displayed.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, IIT Madras had topped the overall category followed by IISc Bengaluru in second place, IIT Bombay in the third position. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIRF Ranking.