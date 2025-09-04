Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. Hindu college has secured the first rank in colleges category. The list of the top 10 colleges is given here. NIRF Ranking 2025 Live Updates NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu college tops in colleges category, check top 10 list here(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 colleges of India

1. Hindu College, Delhi

2. Miranda College, Delhi

3. Hans Raj College, Delhi

4. Kirori Mal College, Delhi

5. St. Stephen's College, Delhi

6. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

7. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

8. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

9. PSGR Krishnammal College of Women, Coimbatore

10. PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore

This year, there are 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability.

A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIRF.