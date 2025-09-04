Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi emerges top medical college in India, check 5 best medical colleges

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 12:43 pm IST

NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi has retained as the top medical college in India. The list of top medical colleges is given below. 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has yet again bagged the first spot in the medical colleges category of the latest NIRF Rankings 2025 declared on Thursday, September 4, 2025. NIRF Rankings 2025 live updates

NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi is the top medical college in India. (File Photo by HT)
NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi is the top medical college in India. (File Photo by HT)

In the second spot of the medical category is Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

In the third spot is the Christian Medial College, Vellore followed by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry in the fourth spot, and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

Also read: NIRF Ranking 2025: IIT Madras tops, check 10 institutes under overall category

The list of top five medical colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings are as follows:

  1. AIIMS, New Delhi
  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
  3. Christian Medial College
  4. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
  5. Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Also read: NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu college tops in colleges category, check top 10 list here

Meanwhile, in the overall category, IIT Madras retained the top position, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru in the second position and IIT Bombay at third.

Also, IIM Ahmedabad emerged as the top spot in the management category, followed by IIM Bangalore in second and IIM Kozhikode in third, same as last year.

The latest rankings have been released for 17 different categories comprising of overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state university, skill university, open university, and SDG ranking.

The SDG category has been released from this year onwards.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi emerges top medical college in India, check 5 best medical colleges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On