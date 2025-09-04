NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi emerges top medical college in India, check 5 best medical colleges

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has yet again bagged the first spot in the medical colleges category of the latest NIRF Rankings 2025 declared on Thursday, September 4, 2025. NIRF Rankings 2025 live updates NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi is the top medical college in India. (File Photo by HT)

In the second spot of the medical category is Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

In the third spot is the Christian Medial College, Vellore followed by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry in the fourth spot, and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

The list of top five medical colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings are as follows:

Meanwhile, in the overall category, IIT Madras retained the top position, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru in the second position and IIT Bombay at third.

Also, IIM Ahmedabad emerged as the top spot in the management category, followed by IIM Bangalore in second and IIM Kozhikode in third, same as last year.

The latest rankings have been released for 17 different categories comprising of overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state university, skill university, open university, and SDG ranking.

The SDG category has been released from this year onwards.