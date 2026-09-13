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Congress leader Ghulam Mir welcomes BRICS condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack, questions 'red carpet' for China

Mir said China had martyred our soldiers in Galwan and encroached upon territory in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 17:09:22 IST
PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday welcomed the BRICS Summit declaration for condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack but questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "rolling out a red carpet" for China which, he said, backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The Congress leader said, however, the bigger question here is that the Modi government "rolled out a red carpet to those who sided with Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor standoff". (File Photo/PTI)
The Congress leader said, however, the bigger question here is that the Modi government "rolled out a red carpet to those who sided with Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor standoff". (File Photo/PTI)

"Condemning the attack that occurred inside India a year and a half or two years ago at the BRICS Summit is, overall, a welcome step," Mir told PTI.

Also Read | BRICS Delhi declaration condemns Pahalgam attack, says no act of terror justified

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He said, however, the bigger question here is that the Modi government "rolled out a red carpet to those who sided with Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor standoff".

Also Read | BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam attack, seek action against terror safe havens

"At that time, those who stood in support of Pakistan, providing logistical support, political backing, and psychological cover, were welcomed on the red carpet at this very BRICS Summit today. Modi ji rolled out the red carpet for them here," the Dooru MLA said.

Also Read | ‘Sense of satisfaction’: Pahalgam victims’ families welcome BRICS terror resolution, thank PM Modi

Mir said China had martyred our soldiers in Galwan and encroached upon territory in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The prime minister of our country should have raised those specific issues and conveyed India's firm stance to China. In that regard, our government has failed," he added.

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Home/India News/Congress Leader Ghulam Mir Welcomes BRICS Condemnation Of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Questions 'red Carpet' For China
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