Air India's Bhopal-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur due to technical issue, safety checks underway

Air India flight AI1886 operating from Bhopal to Delhi on Sunday was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue, the airline said. The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the situation and said efforts were being made to fly them to their destination at the earliest. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

“Flight AI1886 operating from Bhopal to Delhi on 13 September was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue as per laid-down procedures. The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur and is undergoing checks in line with Air India’s safety standards,” Air India said.

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the situation and said efforts were being made to fly them to their destination at the earliest.

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“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unforeseen situation, and every effort is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. Our ground team at Jaipur has been providing immediate assistance and support to the passengers. Our ground team at Jaipur has been providing immediate assistance and support to the passengers,” the airline said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Air India flight AI 131 from Mumbai to London was diverted and landed in Zurich amid an air traffic control-related disruption at London Heathrow Airport.

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The flight, carrying over 290 passengers, landed at Zurich Airport after the disruption affected operations at Heathrow.

Initially, passengers remained onboard the aircraft at Zurich and were instructed to wait as the situation at London Heathrow was expected to be resolved.

However, the flight was subsequently cancelled, and all passengers disembarked at Zurich Airport.

The development came amid a technical issue in the UK's air traffic control system that disrupted flight operations at major airports, including Heathrow, leading to widespread delays and cancellations.

Monitoring service FlightRadar has reported that "more than 1,000 flights have been cancelled" across UK airports.

In a post on X earlier on Tuesday evening, the service said, "Inbound flights to London airports Manchester Birmingham are looking very different tonight compared to last Tuesday. More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled at UK airports following a technical failure at a NATS ATC facility earlier today.

"Heathrow Airport says arrivals have been suspended for the remainder of the day “to ensure the safety of our passengers and colleagues.”