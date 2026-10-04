AISA says Neha Bora picked up by cops in private vehicle, Delhi Police denies claim

The organisation also alleged that she was released without her phone and bag, adding that a team of lawyers was being sent to the police station to assist Bora.

While Bora was later released at the Narela Industrial Area police station, police denied the AISA's allegation. Track live updates on Delhi protest

As the Delhi protest seeking chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation intensified on Sunday, with clashes between protesters and the Delhi Police , All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that the party's national president Neha Bora detained by the police in what looked like a private vehicle.

How has the Delhi Police responded to allegations of sexual harassment during the protests?

How has the Delhi Police responded to allegations of sexual harassment during the protests?

Why are there allegations of police misconduct during the protests at Jantar Mantar?

Why are there allegations of police misconduct during the protests at Jantar Mantar?

What led to the detention of Neha Bora by the Delhi Police?

What led to the detention of Neha Bora by the Delhi Police?

AISA claimed that Bora was picked up by the Delhi Police in a private vehicle without an official number plate and was taken to an unknown location. They also alleged that no woman police officer was present inside the vehicle when Bora was taken away, calling it a violation of procedure.

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However, the police denied the claim saying that she was taken in a government vehicle with two female cops present. “Neha Bora was detained in a government vehicle with two female staff at the back and was released also,” DCP Sachin Sharma told HT.

Protesters clash with cops Protesters clashes with the cops on Sunday as they attempted to return to Jantar Mantar for the third consecutive day, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in Delhi in view of two protest marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar.

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The mobilisation began from Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road, with protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans while attempting to reach the designated protest site amid a heavy police presence.

The protesters and security personnel clashed briefly as police tried to prevent them from crossing the barricades. Visuals of the march showed Bora attempting to climb over a barricade as police officials tried to stop her.

AAP' Delhi chief detained, alleges mishandling by cops The police also detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj, as they marched towards India Gate to protest against the CEC and demand his resignation over alleged discrepancies in the electoral roll revisions, news agency ANI reported.

Bhardwaj accused police personnel of manhandling him during the detention.

"They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football...They are standing there peacefully, yet these people are behaving so rudely towards them. What do these people think of the common man? If this is how they treat politicians and journalists, just imagine how they must treat the general public. This government must go, and I urge everyone to come to India Gate and make their voices heard. That thief! That thief! That thief!" he was quoted as saying.

The protest is part of the larger agitation happening across cities over the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning, conduct of the SIR exercise and mass deletion of voters.

With inputs from Jignasa Sinha