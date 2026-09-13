‘Indian non-veg food is delicious’: Rahul Gandhi's veiled dig at BRICS Summit menu

Sharing a photograph of a lunch spread with chole bathure, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha wrote, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious as are my sister's chole bhature.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems unimpressed with the food that was served at the BRICS Summit, attended by leaders of China, Russia, South Africa, UAE, Malaysia and Egypt. While Gandhi did not make a direct remark at the BRICS menu , which included only vegetarian dishes, he shared a cryptic post on his social media accounts.

“India is a rich, diverse, multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that people across the world relish and enjoy. So why did the Modi government choose to hide this part of India’s culture?” Khera wrote on X.

Congress MP Pawan Khera also took potshots at the government for having only vegetarian dishes on the menu and accused the BJP of 'imposing dietary preferences'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a gala dinner for the BRICS leaders on Saturday that included a selection of Indian regional delicacies, offering world leaders a taste of India’s diverse culinary traditions.

Who notably skipped the gala dinner at the BRICS summit?

Who notably skipped the gala dinner at the BRICS summit?

Why was the food menu at the BRICS summit controversial for some leaders?

Why was the food menu at the BRICS summit controversial for some leaders?

What dishes were served at the BRICS gala dinner hosted by PM Modi?

What dishes were served at the BRICS gala dinner hosted by PM Modi?

The vegetarian menu started with Khandvi Mille-Feuille, a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, and Khumb Galouti, tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with mint pearls and sheermal.

Also read: ‘Weaponisation of critical minerals…’: PM Modi’s BRICS message, with Xi, Putin by his side

The main course featured Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik made with Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus, Carrot Bean Poriyal with South Indian spices and coconut, Thakkali Belle Saaru, millet pulao, beetroot raita and assorted Indian breads.

The dinner concluded with desserts including Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked milk-and-rice pudding topped with mulberries and gold leaf.

Notably, Jinping skipped the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi on Saturday for the leaders of the BRICS nations, other participating countries and international organisations, news agency PTI reported.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who left for home after attending the BRICS Summit during the day, was also a notable absentee at the high dinner table.

Several Union ministers were among those who attended the dinner, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) also were present at the Gala dinner.

The Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from the Parliament House to the venue of the dinner at Bharat Mandapam.