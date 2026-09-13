'Lived on bread, butter': Priyanka Chaturvedi flags non-veg menus at global events amid BRICS menu row

In a post on X, Chaturvedi said she had often needed to specifically request vegetarian meals at events held abroad. She added that when she failed to share her preference in advance, she had sometimes been left with only bread and butter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said event organisers should consider guests’ dietary preferences, recalling her experiences as a vegetarian at international events.

How can event organizers better cater to guests with dietary restrictions?

How can event organizers better cater to guests with dietary restrictions?

Why did Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasize the need for diverse dietary options at international events?

Why did Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasize the need for diverse dietary options at international events?

What vegetarian options were available at the BRICS gala dinner?

What vegetarian options were available at the BRICS gala dinner?

“As a vegetarian I have had to specifically put in a request for a vegetarian meal option at all events internationally,” she wrote.

Chaturvedi said it would have been better if food options had been offered to guests, referring to India’s “atithi devo bhava” sentiment, which emphasises treating guests with respect and hospitality.

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She added that visiting guests also understand the limitations of hosting arrangements, concluding her post with, “Just saying.”

Her remarks came amid discussions over the all-vegetarian menu served to visiting leaders at the BRICS summit in New Delhi. The menu was curated to showcase Indian cuisine and featured vegetarian dishes such as paneer lababdar, millet pulao, khumb galouti and traditional Indian desserts.