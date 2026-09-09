PM Modi's gala dinner, sessions, family photo and more: Full schedule of BRICS Summit 2026
The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.
The BRICS Summit will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi host world leaders for a packed two-day programme in New Delhi, with closed-door deliberations, an innovation exhibition, a family photo, a joint tree plantation and a gala dinner lined up on the first day.
The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with leaders from BRICS member countries taking part in the opening day’s programme before leaders of partner countries and outreach invitees join the proceedings on Sunday.
Here is the full schedule of the BRICS Summit, as released by the Ministry of External Affairs:
Deep Dive
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Saturday, September 12
2 pm: Arrival of BRICS leaders
2.35 pm: Closed session on multilateralism
4.25 pm: Bharat Innovates Exhibition
5.05 pm: Family photo
5.10 pm: Joint tree plantation
7.30 pm: Gala dinner hosted by PM Modi
Sunday, September 13
9.55 am: Arrival of partner country and outreach leaders
10.35 am: Family photo
10.50 am: Open session on inclusive global growth
Delhi airport gears up for BRICS traffic
Ahead of the summit, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has put in place measures to handle an expected increase in international passenger and flight traffic, including enhanced capacity at Terminal 3, news agency PTI reported.
Dedicated immigration counters will be available for BRICS participants, while arrangements have also been made for the landing and parking of aircraft amid expectations of increased international flight movements during the summit, according to a source.
DIAL said Pier C at Terminal 3 will be progressively operationalised for international flight operations from the night of September 9. International arrivals will be handled through the pier, with both international arrivals and departures planned from the evening of September 10.
DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said the airport had undertaken comprehensive preparedness measures in coordination with security and operational stakeholders to manage the expected increase in international traffic while maintaining safety, security and passenger experience.
“The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
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