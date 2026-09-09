PM Modi's gala dinner, sessions, family photo and more: Full schedule of BRICS Summit 2026

The BRICS Summit will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi host world leaders for a packed two-day programme in New Delhi, with closed-door deliberations, an innovation exhibition, a family photo, a joint tree plantation and a gala dinner lined up on the first day. Pedestrians wait at a bus stand near a hoarding, displayed ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with leaders from BRICS member countries taking part in the opening day’s programme before leaders of partner countries and outreach invitees join the proceedings on Sunday.

Here is the full schedule of the BRICS Summit, as released by the Ministry of External Affairs: