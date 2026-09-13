Row erupts over Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Karnataka after Mysuru cop's ‘threat’; BJP, Congress trade barbs

Ashoka accused the Congress government in Karnataka of not allowing Hindus to celebrate Ganeshotsava peacefully since it came to power.

Ashoka said the police officer called Ganesh festival organisers and allegedly threatened them against going near any mosque, taking out processions, bursting crackers or raising slogans, according to news agency ANI.

A fresh row has erupted in Karnataka over Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after BJP leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that a police official in T Narasipura in Mysuru had imposed restrictions on the festivities.

How did the Mysuru police respond to claims of restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi processions?

How did the Mysuru police respond to claims of restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi processions?

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Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ashoka said, “The police officer in T. Narasipur, Mysuru, called the Ganesha festival organisers and threatened them not to go near any masjid, no procession, no crackers, and no slogans. This is not just a Mysuru issue; this is happening across Karnataka. Police officers are calling Ganesha Chaturthi organisers and threatening them."

He went on to accuse the Congress government in Karnataka of acting like a “Taliban government” and a “one-sided government”.

Ashoka later joined a protest in T Narasipura over the row and demanded the resignation of the police officer who allegedly called for curbs on Ganeshotsav celebrations in the region.

Police says no such restriction in place However, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said on Sunday that there were no restrictions on traditional routes for Ganesh processions in T Narasipura.

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Baladandi added that Ganesh processions would take place as they did last year and that there were no new curbs or restrictions.

“Whatever Ganesh processions went where last year and whatever routes they followed, there is no restriction of any kind on following the same routes this year,” Baladandi said.

He said T Narasipura town has around 15 to 20 Ganesh pandals, with immersions taking place on different days, and maintained that organisers could follow the routes traditionally used by them.

“There is no problem in going to the same places they went to last year. There is no restriction. We are not introducing any new practice this year,” the SP said.

Baladandi also rejected the suggestion that the police had assumed devotees would burst crackers near a mosque.

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CM slams BJP, says Oppn doing this to 'create unrest' Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP's alleged attempt to 'create unrest' during the festival. He said Ganesh Utsav would be celebrated peacefully in the state.

The CM alleged, “The BJP is using anti-social elements a little more. We are aware of all that as well. Let them do whatever they want.”

Shivakumar also said the festival did not belong to any particular political party.

“Ganesh is not anybody's property. It is not the BJP's property. It belongs to everyone,” he said, adding that the government had declared a holiday for the festival and was encouraging its celebrations.