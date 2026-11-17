Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Salman Khurshid on Sunday questioned the Centre's approach towards Pakistan after it nominated its climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the government's approach towards Pakistan following reports of its participation in the SCO dialogue. (ANI) The criticism comes months after Malik's warning to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, when he said Pakistan would "cut off the hand" which would try to take away its share of water. Tewari questioned Pakistan's failure to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil, saying India's concerns over cross-border terrorism remained unchanged. However, he said Pakistan's participation in the SCO event was not unusual, as all member countries were expected to send representatives. The Congress MP said Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism against India had remained a longstanding issue. "Nothing has changed in the last four decades. Pakistan began this phase of terrorism in 1977. India's objection is that Pakistan has built an entire network of terrorism on its soil and uses it against India. There has been no change in that," he told PTI.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people in April 2025, Tewari questioned whether Pakistan had taken any action against the terrorist infrastructure on its soil. He said India's demand that Pakistan stop promoting terrorism had remained consistent. "From that Baisaran incident until now what has actually changed? Has any action been taken against the terrorist infrastructure that Pakistan has woven within its own borders? Absolutely not," he told ANI. He added that India had repeatedly raised the issue on international platforms, but Pakistan had yet to act on its concerns. “The fundamental point is that it has now been more than a year and six months since the terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley. So, what has changed? Has Pakistan expressed regret? Has any action been taken against the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan? India's core objection over the past 45 years—that Pakistan must stop sponsoring terrorism in India and put an end to it—remains unchanged.” Salman Khurshid questions Centre's Pakistan policy On Monday, former external affairs minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the government's approach towards Pakistan following reports of its participation in the SCO dialogue. Khurshid said the Centre needed to clarify its position on Islamabad, alleging that its statements on Pakistan had been inconsistent.