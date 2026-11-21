A 23-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Parthala roundabout, police said on Saturday, adding that a case was registered on Friday. The officer said police have not yet been able to record the victim’s statement as he remains hospitalised. (Representative) more

According to the first information report (FIR), as seen by HT, Rahul Sharma was riding his motorcycle towards Parthala roundabout from Char Murti when an unidentified vehicle hit him on November 15 and fled the spot. Police said a passerby spotted Rahul and informed police on the emergency helpline 112. He was then taken to a private hospital in Gaur City 2 for treatment.

“We are still investigating the case. Rahul was travelling early in the morning and may have stopped to take a phone call, he had even got off his motorcycle. A vehicle appears to have hit him from behind, causing his injuries. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to understand exactly what happened. As of now, we have not been able to identify the vehicle,” said the investigating officer, requesting anonymity.

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Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved and establish the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

“My son suffered serious injuries to his stomach, mouth, legs and other parts of his body,” his father said in the FIR.

The officer said police have not yet been able to record the victim’s statement as he remains hospitalised.

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Police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others, where grievous hurt is caused) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.