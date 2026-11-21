Noida Sector 105 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) raised concerns over a commercial site in the sector allegedly being used as an illegal waste dumping ground for the past three months and urged the Noida Authority to take immediate action, RWA officials said. Visuals shared by the RWA with HT showed trucks allegedly dumping garbage on vacant land estimated to be spread across five acres near a commercial project under construction. (HT sourced Photo) more

In a message to the authorities sent on Saturday and reviewed by HT, the RWA alleged that waste was being dumped at the site by a vehicle bearing the ‘Noida’ marking. It also claimed that commercial builders were using the site to dispose of construction debris and other waste.

Visuals shared by the RWA with HT showed trucks allegedly dumping garbage on vacant land estimated to be spread across five acres near a commercial project under construction.

Responding to the allegations, Noida Authority officials said there was no authorised dumping ground in the area and that any waste found dumped there was cleaned up.

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“There is no legal dumping ground near that area. It is commercial land; the matter of it being used as a dumping ground will be looked into,” said Rohit, senior manager, Noida Authority.

The sector is home to around 7,000 families. The RWA said it had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities, but the dumping had continued. It warned that the practice was undermining the city’s cleanliness efforts, posing health risks to residents and harming the local environment.

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“We have been facing this problem for the past three months. Even commercial builders are using the site as a dumping ground. We have complained about this repeatedly,” said Divya Krishnatrey, president of the Sector 105 RWA.

In its message, the RWA urged the concerned authorities and departments to take serious note of the alleged illegal dumping and initiate action against those responsible.