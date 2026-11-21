New Delhi, Long before Delhi's Mathura Road became a busy arterial highway, it formed a part of the historic Grand Trunk Road corridor, carrying traders, pilgrims, soldiers and imperial caravans across northern India. Delhi's Mathura Road once ran east of today's highway; Mughal bridges, sarais trace its old course more

Some of the route's most telling remnants are still scattered across the capital - the Mughal-era Barapullah bridge, remnants of a roadside inn built by a Portuguese woman at Okhla, and three gateways at Badarpur.

These are not isolated monuments but relics of a major transport corridor which shifted westwards as the national capital expanded over the centuries.

The older course emerges from three maps drawn at different moments in the city's history: the Survey of India's 1807 Sketch of the Environs of Delhi, a map of villages in the Delhi territory surveyed in 1828-29 by T Oliver and drawn by H Wilson, and a 1914 Baedeker map.

Dr Aqil Ahmed, member secretary of the MCD Heritage Cell, has carried out a spatial reconstruction using these records and the present-day road network to trace the older alignment and its surviving landmarks. The 1807 sketch, one of the earliest British depictions of Delhi's environs, marks places that can still be located against the modern city.

As Delhi observes World Heritage Week from November 19 to 25, the route offers a glimpse of the capital as a staging post on a much larger network of journeys.

"Its history is connected to the Uttarapatha, the northern network of trade routes that linked settlements across the subcontinent. It was not one fixed road but a web of routes connecting important centres, including Taxila, Mathura and Pataliputra. Nalanda, for instance, lay on a route between Rajagriha and Pataliputra, with a branch towards Gaya," Ahmed said.

The road whose old course is being traced was part of a much larger highway system that connected the northwestern frontier with the Gangetic plains and Bengal.

Its older antecedents are associated with the Uttarapatha, the ancient northern route network, but it acquired a more organised imperial character under Sher Shah Suri in the 16th century.

Sher Shah rebuilt and extended the highway, known as Sadak-i-Azam or Shah Rah-i-Azam, linking Agra with important centres to its east and west. Under the Mughals, it came to be known as Badshahi Sadak.

The name Grand Trunk Road called so for roads ramified from it like branches from a trunk became widely established during British rule, when the colonial administration rebuilt and extended the long-distance road network. The different names, therefore, mark successive phases in the history of a route that was repeatedly maintained, extended and adapted by successive rulers.

Delhi occupied a crucial position on this north Indian highway.

The stretch towards Agra connected the imperial capital with one of the Mughal Empire's most important cities, carrying not just traders and their merchandise but armies, officials, pilgrims and travellers.

Its importance lay as much in the infrastructure along it as in the road itself: sarais provided shelter and accommodation, wells and tanks supplied water, bridges carried people and animals across streams, while kos 'minars' marked the distance travelled.

These were not scattered structures serving unrelated purposes; together, they made long-distance movement possible.

As Ahmed explains, the highway connected travellers to a much wider world: "For someone travelling in the 17th or 18th century, this was a journey across a vast and connected world. Travellers and caravans crossed the Khyber route towards Peshawar and Lahore before moving towards Delhi and Agra. Merchants, soldiers, officials, pilgrims and European travellers used the road network, carrying goods and possessions over distances that today are covered in hours but then took days."

The 1807 sketch provides an early glimpse of the landscape through which the highway passed. Alongside Humayun's Tomb and the settlement around Purana Qila, it marks a place spelt "Uzeemgunj", identified in the reconstruction with Azimganj near the Zoo.

"The reconstructed alignment runs east of the Zoo Kos Minar and Azimganj Sarai, while today's Mathura Road lies farther west," Ahmed said.

He added that the Barapullah bridge, built in 1621-22 during Jahangir's reign, offers one of the clearest surviving links to the old highway.

The Archaeological Survey of India's 'Delhi and Its Neighbourhood' identifies it as part of Old Mathura Road. In the reconstructed route, travellers approaching from the north would have reached the bridge along a road lying east of today's Mathura Road, crossed the arches and continued south. The modern arterial road now runs to its west, while the much later Barapullah flyover passes overhead.

"Near the bridge's northern approach, the reconstructed alignment is about 400 metres east of the present road, with the gap narrowing farther south. The old route becomes visible again at Badarpur, where three gateways - northern, central, southern - stand along the axis of today's Main Market Road," Ahmed said.

The ASI records that the earlier main road passed through the northern and southern gates.

A traveller arriving from Delhi would have approached this sequence of gateways and passed through the settlement; today's highway and flyover approaches lie to their west, leaving the old entrance corridor beside a local road.

The highway's resting places were as important as its crossings.

"That is why the sarais were built on the main road. People travelling long distances needed a place to stay, and they also needed a place for their animals," Ahmed said.

Delhi's transformation into a rapidly expanding capital city, with a growing population and an ever-increasing movement of people, made wider roads and improved transport infrastructure necessary.

"Delhi has expanded tremendously over the years. As the national capital, it has a growing population and sees a constant movement of people, so wider roads and better infrastructure are necessary to meet the demands of a modern city.

"But while we make space for urbanisation, preserving our heritage is equally important. Monuments and individual structures may deteriorate or disappear, but roads and routes often continue to exist, even if their original course or character changes," Ahmed said.

According to him, the reconstruction could also lead to further efforts to establish the route on the ground, provided suitable stretches of government land are identified along its suspected alignment.

"If we are able to identify government land along the reconstructed route, we will try to get the area excavated to see whether any remains of the old road or other heritage structures associated with it can be found. That would help us establish whether something of the historic road still survives beneath the present-day landscape," he said.

The surviving bridge, gateways and sarais, along with references to the vanished tank, suggest that the old highway ran east of today's Mathura Road in several stretches. What the landmarks preserve, however, is a different map of Delhi - one in which the road passes through settlements and stopping places that the modern highway has gradually left behind.

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