Google has announced $5 million in funding for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the alma mater of its CEO Sundar Pichai, to accelerate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research and support the development of India’s next generation of scientific and technical talent. The announcement comes as IIT Kharagpur celebrates its Platinum Jubilee. (AP) more

In a blog post, Pichai said IIT Kharagpur was driving significant research in areas such as Indic languages, agriculture and education. He added that the collaboration would help expand the impact of the institute’s work and create opportunities for students.

“IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership. Looking forward to seeing this collaboration shape the path for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own,” Pichai said.

He also highlighted India’s growing role in technological innovation. “India is increasingly at the forefront of innovation; programs like this will help implement Prime Minister Modi’s vision that the benefits of AI reach everyone in India,” Pichai added.

Where will the funding go? In a blog post, Google said the funding would focus on three key areas: advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building.

Under advanced AI research, the initiative will support work on real-world challenges involving Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology.

The educational component will focus on expanding AI training and developing curricula for students, faculty members and teachers. Meanwhile, the AI capacity-building initiative will support the development of AI frameworks and tools to strengthen the technological ecosystem across the IIT Kharagpur campus.

“Building AI that works for everyone requires deep collaboration and strong academic leadership. Through this fund, we’re honoured to back IIT Kharagpur in driving applied AI research and technological solutions that will benefit communities across India and beyond,” Google said in its blog post.

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IIT Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee The announcement comes as IIT Kharagpur, the country's first Indian Institute of Technology, celebrates its Platinum Jubilee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the celebrations in West Bengal on Saturday, where he said India had declared its resolve to “break the limits and unlock the possibilities”.

Addressing the event, Modi said, “I am a person whose habit is to challenge the challenges,” adding that the country discovers its capabilities only when it breaks the limits of its thinking.