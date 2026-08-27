AAFT's BA/MA in PR and event management prepare students for careers in communications and events

PR and event management are becoming relevant career paths as brands increasingly invest in reputation, audience engagement and memorable experiences. The sectors offer opportunities across public relations, corporate communications, event planning, brand activations, influencer engagement and reputation management, combining creative, communication and organisational skills. Shape dynamic careers with AAFT’s BA in Event Management and MA in PR & Event Management.

Industry data supports this outlook. The FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report 2026 says India’s organised live-events segment grew 44% in 2025 to ₹14,500 crore. Earlier, EY-Parthenon projected around 19% CAGR for the organised live-events market over three years. For PR, the ICCO World PR Report 2025–26 identifies strategic consulting, corporate reputation and influencer communications as growth areas, while IABC’s 2025 Global Communication Report found 74% of PR professionals optimistic about the industry and 60% expecting AI to have a positive impact.

Build your expertise at AAFT Noida's School of Advertising PR & Events through practical, industry-aligned education and guidance.

AAFT Noida brings 33 years of creative education, 37,000+ alumni, 90+ career-driven courses, global academic collaborations, industry partnerships and a 99% placement rate for the Class of 2025. AAFT's School of Advertising, PR & Events combines practical training with industry-focused education in advertising, public relations and event management. Students develop skills in branding, digital media, event planning and marketing communications through hands-on projects, in-house facilities, expert-led workshops and corporate interactions, preparing them for diverse creative careers.

AAFT's School of Advertising, PR & Events offers B.A. in Event Management and MA in PR & Event Management programmes.

Programme highlights: What makes AAFT's event management programme different? AAFT’s programme stands out for its emphasis on hands-on learning, with live industry exposure, real-client projects, event productions, industry-led sessions and masterclasses. Students also gain practical experience in PR, event planning, branding, digital media, vendor management and on-ground event execution.

Industry-aligned curriculum: Covers advertising, public relations, branding, digital strategy and event management.

Hands-on practical training : Students work on live campaigns, event productions, PR writing exercises and campaign simulations.

Real-client projects : Industry briefs and collaborative projects with PR and event teams provide practical experience.

Internships and mentorship : Professional placements and guidance help students understand workplace practices and industry expectations.

Expert-led learning : Workshops, masterclasses and seminars provide insights from advertising, media, PR and event professionals.

Comprehensive skill development : Training covers content creation, copywriting, media planning, corporate communication, influencer marketing and social media.

Portfolio development : Students create advertising campaigns, PR plans, event concepts and digital media projects to demonstrate their skills.

Professional production facilities : Access to studios and equipment supports audio production, video creation, editing and campaign development.

Industry connections : Engagement with advertising agencies, PR firms, event companies and corporate partners provides exposure to professional environments.

Live-event insights : Students gain perspectives from professionals associated with major events such as the IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards and large-scale brand experiences.

Industry-standard tools : Training includes Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Canva, ChatGPT and event management software.

Career support : Placement assistance includes interview preparation and communication training, helping students prepare for employment opportunities. Does AAFT offer industry mentorship in event management? Yes. AAFT offers industry-oriented mentorship through its association with Wizcraft, which has delivered major live experiences such as the IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards and large-scale brand events. Students gain exposure through masterclasses, live-event field visits, real-world briefs and pressure simulations, with mentorship from professionals including Sushma Gaikwad, Pramod Gaikwad and Saikat Chakraborty.

Live event production : Gain practical insights into event production, public relations and brand communication.

Large-scale event planning : Understand how major events, brand activations and entertainment productions are planned and delivered.

Real-world case studies : Explore scenarios involving budgets, client expectations, production challenges and event execution.

On-ground exposure : Visit live event venues and observe event operations alongside industry professionals.

Industry-based projects : Develop event concepts, PR strategies and campaign plans using realistic industry briefs.

Pressure simulations : Practise handling real-world challenges involving changing client requirements, production issues and tight timelines.

Industry collaboration : Understand how agencies, brands, media teams, artists and vendors work together to deliver events.

Career and industry mentorship : Learn from experienced Wizcraft International professionals, with 16+ industry-led sessions, 5+ expert mentors and 360° event exposure across PR and Events programmes. Eligible students may also be considered for internship pathways.

Specialised event skills : Build capabilities in production coordination, vendor management, run-of-show planning, media coordination, PR strategy and client communication. Course Curriculum Let's explore the curriculum for AAFT's undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Advertising, PR and Event Management.

BA in Event Management (3 years)

Choose this programme if you want to plan and manage events across corporate, social, entertainment and digital sectors, preparing for careers such as event manager, wedding planner, event publicist, or brand and marketing executive.

The BA in Event Management curriculum covers event planning, production, branding, marketing, public relations and digital communication. Students develop practical skills in event logistics, venue operations, vendor management, hospitality, crisis management and media production. The programme concludes with portfolio development, a research dissertation and an industry project, preparing graduates for diverse careers in the events industry.

MA in PR & Event Management (2 years)

M.A in PR and Event Management builds advanced knowledge in corporate communication, public relations, event strategy and media management. Students study consumer behaviour, digital and social media marketing, strategic public relations, event production, logistics, financial planning and crisis communication. The curriculum also covers media research methodologies, communication industries and practical project work to strengthen professional skills. Throughout the programme, students gain expertise in planning, managing and evaluating communication campaigns and large-scale events. The final semester focuses on a research dissertation and industry project report, helping graduates prepare for leadership roles in public relations, event management and corporate communications.

Where Alumni Work Graduates from AAFT's School of Advertising, PR & Events have connected with leading recruiters across advertising, media, events and brand communications, including Manyavar Mohey, Ever After Weddings, Concept Travel and Talent Serve, supported by AAFT's extensive recruiter network.

Programme Details Duration: 2/3-year

Eligibility Criteria: 10+2/UG

Course Mode: Full-Time, On-Campus, 5 days/week

Conclusion Build a strong foundation in advertising, public relations and event management with AAFT's industry-focused programmes, combining practical training, expert mentorship and career support for aspiring communication professionals.

Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by AAFT, is for informational purposes only.