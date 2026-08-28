NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC releases Round 2 schedule at mcc.nic.in, registration begins next week
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 schedule has been released. The registration process for Round 2 will begin on September 3, 2026.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for round 2 counselling can can the schedule through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, the Round 2 registration process will begin on September 3 and end on September 8, 2026. The payment facility will be available till 6 pm of September 8.
The choice filling process will begin on September 3 and will end on September 9, 2026. The choice locking facility will start from 4 pm of September 8 upto 10 am of September 9, 2026.
Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here
The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 9 to September 10, 2026 and the Round 2 allotment result will be out on September 11, 2026.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from September 12 to September 18, 2026. The Institutes will verify the details of joined candidates on September 19, 2026.
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NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to apply for Round 2
Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.
6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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