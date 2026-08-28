The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for round 2 counselling can can the schedule through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC releases Round 2 schedule at mcc.nic.in, registration begins next week

As per the schedule, the Round 2 registration process will begin on September 3 and end on September 8, 2026. The payment facility will be available till 6 pm of September 8.

The choice filling process will begin on September 3 and will end on September 9, 2026. The choice locking facility will start from 4 pm of September 8 upto 10 am of September 9, 2026.

Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 9 to September 10, 2026 and the Round 2 allotment result will be out on September 11, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from September 12 to September 18, 2026. The Institutes will verify the details of joined candidates on September 19, 2026.