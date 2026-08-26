Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here
Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 has been released. The direct link to check the seat allotment result is given here.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has declared Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round 1 can check the result on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
All candidates allotted a seat can download the allotment order from August 25 to August 31, 2026. The document verification and admission for Round 1 will be done from August 27 to August 31, 2026.
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Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: Certificates to be uploaded
All the certificates included in the list given below, if applicable, must be uploaded at the time of downloading his/ her Provisional Seat Allotment Order and must be submitted in original by every candidate at the time of Document Verification & Admission process;
(i) Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2026
(ii) Score Card of NEET(UG)-2026
(iii) Rank Card of UGMAC-2026
(iv) Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent exam.
(v) Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate/ 10+2 / equivalent exam.
(vi) Residential Certificate.
(vii) Caste Certificate / EWS Certificate.
(viii) Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH)/ NRI / Minority / Ward Quota Certificate etc.
(ix) Downloaded print of the Online filled Application Form (Confirmation Page) of UGMAC-2026.
(x) All the Certificate/documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Medical / Dental Colleges.
(xi) Six copies of the passport-size photographs, which were pasted on the Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2026.
(xii) Aadhar Card.
(xiii) The Check Slip as downloaded along with Biometric Identification Report Form 1 (one) copy.
Direct link to check Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026
Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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