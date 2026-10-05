AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026 released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, download link here
AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the admit card is given here.
Department of School Education has released the AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
The AP Special TET will be held from October 11 to 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions in all days- first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
Direct link to download AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026
AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download
All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
- Click on AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download it.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More