The National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced the JEE Main Exam 2027 session 1 exam dates. The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1 to be held in January, when will registration process begin? Check past trends (Pexels/Representational Image)

The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts. The exam shift details will be released later.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 195 posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here

The registration process for Session 1 has yet to begin. Candidates who are interested to appear for the JEE Main examination can check the past trends as when the registration process was started few years.

2026: The registration process commenced on October 31 and concluded on November 27, 2025. The Session 1 exam was held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

2025: The registration process was started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024. NTA conducted the Session 1 examination from January 22 to January 31, 2025.

IIT Kharagpur alumnus Pawan Kumar Chandana named in TIME100 Next: Know his journey from ISRO to Skyroot

2024: The registration process began on November 1 and ended on November 30, 2023. The Session 1 exam was held from January 24 to February 1, 2024.

2023: NTA started the registration process on December 15 and concluded on January 12, 2023. The JEE Main examination was held from January 24 to February 1, 2023.

How to apply All the candidates who want to apply can check the steps given below to register online.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. IIM CAT 2026: Correction window opens at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to make modifications