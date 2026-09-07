UPSC July Exam Result 2026 declared for Professor, Specialist, MO & other posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC July Exam Result 2026 has been declared for various posts. The direct link to check the result is given here.
Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC July Exam Result 2026. The exam results have been released for the exams that were held in July. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held in July can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The official notice reads, “The following Recruitment cases have been finalised by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of July, 2026. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. Applications of other candidates were duly considered but regretted that it has not been possible to call them for interview/ recommend them for the post.”
The results have been declared for Deputy Controller of Explosives, Professor (Sugar Technology), Assistant Director (Safety), Training Officer (Except Women Training) (Plumber), Assistant Legal Adviser, Specialist Grade III, Deputy Director (Staff Training / Productivity), Deputy Assistant Director (NonMedical), Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining), Divisional Medical Officer, Scientific Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Nautical Surveyor-Cum Deputy Director General (Technical), Lecturer (Sociology) and Deputy Director (Examination Reforms).
Direct link to check UPSC July Exam Result 2026
UPSC July Exam Result 2026: How to check
Those candidates who have appeared for the exam held for the posts mentioned above can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Click on UPSC July Exam Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
- Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More