Jaipur, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said universities should impart education beyond textbooks to develop awareness, intellectual ability and wisdom among students. Universities should impart education that develops wisdom in students: Rajasthan Governor

Addressing the eighth convocation of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Bagde said students should be given education connected with life so that they develop the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

He said Sanskrit would progress rapidly if it was used more frequently and called for making it a language of wider public use.

The governor said Sanskrit was among the oldest languages and had traditionally been transmitted through oral recitation.

He also highlighted India's long knowledge tradition and said knowledge could not be destroyed even when institutions such as Nalanda's library were burnt.

Bagde also spoke about India's contribution to science and technology and alleged that several aspects of the country's knowledge tradition had been subsequently presented as Western achievements.

Referring to social reformer Ramanandacharya, he recalled the message, "Jaat paat pooche nahi koi, Hari ko bhaje so Hari ka hoi" .

He said saints and spiritual leaders worked for the welfare of society and described Narayandasji Maharaj, who inspired the Sanskrit university, as a visionary who foresaw the importance of preserving and promoting knowledge.

Central Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof Srinivas Varkhedi delivered the convocation address.

Bagde also launched the website of Rajasthan Mantra Pratishthan established on the university's initiative and conferred honorary Vidyavachaspati degrees on Brahmarshi Guruvanand Swami and Prof Ramesh Kumar Pandey.

He also awarded PhD degrees, gold medals to meritorious students and other degrees, while university vice-chancellor Prof Madan Mohan Jha presented the institution's progress report.

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