A Florida pastor with dual Haitian-American citizenship was convicted on Wednesday of US charges arising from the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. A Florida pastor was found guilty on all charges including conspiring to kill Jovenel Moise. (representative/Shutterstock)

Christian Emmanuel Sanon was found guilty on all charges including conspiring to kill Moise after a nearly eight-week trial in federal court in Miami. He had faced a total of eight charges, the most serious one conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States.

Sanon, who faces up to life in prison at sentencing, showed little reaction as the verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in Miami.

Federal prosecutors said at trial that South Florida was a hub for planning and financing a plot to oust Moise and install a president of the conspirators' choosing. The prosecutors said Sanon was the conspirators' initial choice for Moise's replacement. They also said Sanon helped raise money for the conspiracy and arranged travel to Haiti and lodging for himself and others in that country.

Sanon had acknowledged in trial testimony that he was in communication at one point with people trying to replace Moise, but said the group had moved on to another candidate long before the assassination. He denied any knowledge of plans to kill Moise. Sanon was born in Haiti and moved to the US as a teenager. He testified that he worked with churches in Haitian immigrant communities in Florida and the Midwest.

Haiti has not had a president since authorities said a squad of mostly retired Colombian soldiers killed Moise and wounded his wife in a nighttime raid at their home on July 7, 2021. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship, political upheaval and foreign intervention that has long hindered democratic rule.

The election of a new president is scheduled for next year.

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Prosecutors said the scheme to kill Moise included paying about two dozen foreign mercenaries with money obtained from US government programmes that were intended to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records.

US prosecutors have charged more than 40 people with crimes related to the assassination and a dozen have been convicted, including five who are serving life sentences.

The plot to oust Moise began taking final shape in April 2021, when Sanon met in South Florida with a former Haitian senator and several US business people, according to an indictment. The group agreed that Sanon, once in power, would award contracts to two Florida-based companies -- Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy and Counter Terrorist Unit Security, collectively known as CTU -- for infrastructure projects, security forces and military equipment, according to investigators.

CTU initially hired about 18 Colombian nationals with military training to provide security for Sanon, according to prosecutors. Conspirators also spent months obtaining weapons and body armour and attempting to build ties with Haitian gangs, officials said.

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By June 2021, the conspirators realised Sanon had neither the constitutional qualifications nor sufficient popular support to become president. They shifted their support to Wendelle Coq Thelot, a former Haitian Supreme Court judge who died in January 2025 while a fugitive.

Sanon was previously scheduled to be tried with four other men who were convicted earlier this year, but his case was separated from theirs and delayed for health reasons. (AP) ASD