Democrats have nominated New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries to become the next Speaker of the US House of Representatives, according to Politico. He won the party's support in a 251-11 secret ballot on Wednesday, November 18, putting him in a strong position to take the role when the new Congress begins in January 2027. Hakeem Jeffries wins Democratic nomination for House Speaker, moving closer to becoming the first Black person in the role. REUTERS/Nathan Howard (REUTERS)

Although Jeffries received overwhelming support, 11 Democrats voted against his nomination. His selection follows the party's major gains in the midterm elections, which gave Democrats control of the House and put Jeffries in line to become the first Black Speaker in US history.

Hakeem Jeffries wins support from 251 Democrats Jeffries, 56, was the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination. However, the result showed that not every incoming Democrat was ready to support him. While 251 members voted in his favour, 11 opposed his nomination.

Before the vote, Jeffries held private meetings with incoming lawmakers to discuss their concerns and gain their support. He also made policy commitments to address differences within the party. Democrats from progressive, moderate and centrist groups backed his leadership during discussions ahead of the secret ballot.

Several lawmakers publicly supported his nomination. They included progressive Representative Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico, Wisconsin Representative-elect Rebecca Bennett and Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. Clyburn previously held the highest-ranking position among Black Democrats in the House before Jeffries became party leader.

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Hakeem Jeffries' health care plans draw attention from Democrats During his pitch to lawmakers, Jeffries focused on his record as Democratic leader over the past two terms. He highlighted how the party handled government shutdown battles and used House procedures to challenge Republican plans.

His health care proposals also played an important role in winning support from progressives. Jeffries backed lowering the age at which Americans can qualify for Medicare. He also supported adding vision, dental and hearing benefits to the programme.

Another proposal is to provide health coverage to every child in the country. These commitments addressed some of the concerns raised by progressive Democrats, who have wanted the party's leadership to take stronger positions on health care.

Centrists, meanwhile, have continued to support Jeffries because they see him as a practical leader who can bring different groups within the party together.

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Hakeem Jeffries plans to challenge Donald Trump's policies Jeffries has also outlined several priorities for Democrats once they take control of the House in January. His early plans include ending President Donald Trump's tariffs, reversing Republican-led cuts to Medicaid and bringing back expired tax credits under the Affordable Care Act.

He has also promised stronger congressional oversight of Trump, his administration and people close to him. Another issue on his agenda is an anti-corruption push, including a proposed ban on stock trading by members of Congress.

The next major step will come on January 3, 2027, when the full House votes to elect its Speaker. Jeffries will need at least 218 votes to win the position.

If elected, he will become the first Black American to serve as Speaker of the House.