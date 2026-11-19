A UK probe into the sinking off Italy of a superyacht, which killed a tech tycoon and six others, concluded Thursday that the vessel had an unknown vulnerability to severe winds when anchored with its sails down. Superyacht that sank off Sicily was 'vulnerable' to high winds: UK report

The investigation into the Bayesian's August 2024 sinking when entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among those who died found the crew were unaware it was so vulnerable to powerful gusts.

This meant they had not trained for the prospect that the luxury 56-metre vessel could topple onto its side, which is what occurred when it was hit by pre-dawn hurricane-force winds off Sicily.

Weather forecasts had not predicted the extent of the extreme winds, compounding the perilous situation, Britain's Marine Accident Investigation Branch said in its final report.

The British government agency examined the sinking because the Bayesian was UK-registered.

Six guests and one crew member died in the accident. Italian authorities are conducting their own probes into it.

"Our investigation found that Bayesian had a vulnerability to high winds that was not recognised, because the yacht had never been assessed at anchor with its sails down," Rob Loder, MAIB's chief inspector of marine accidents, said in a statement.

"The extreme winds that night were also not explicitly forecast, so the crew had no warning of the risk."

Loder noted MAIB had now published an industry safety flyer and report which makes recommendations covering vessel design standards, crew training and how rare but severe weather is represented in forecasts.

- 80-mile winds -

Lynch, the 59-year-old founder of software firm Autonomy, had invited friends and family onto the yacht to celebrate his recent acquittal in a US fraud case.

The MAIB's final report found the Bayesian was suddenly hit by winds of around 80 miles per hour, knocking it onto its side in less than 15 seconds. It then sank within 18 minutes.

Investigators believe the extreme weather was caused by a downburst, a meteorological phenomenon in which a powerful blast of air from a thunderstorm hits the sea and spreads out with enormous force.

As well as having its sails down, the superyacht's retractable centreboard a large underwater structure that helps a sailing vessel remain stable was raised, adding to its vulnerability in such circumstances, according to the report.

Two survivors of the sinking are fighting an attempt by two companies linked to the yacht to limit the amount of compensation they could be forced to pay, Britain's Press Association reported Wednesday.

In High Court filings, Charlotte Golunski and James Emslie argue the tragedy was caused by serious safety failures involving the yacht's design, as well as the actions of its crew, it said.

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