Ramaswamy nearly drops child in awkward on-camera moment: ‘He just lost Ohio’

As per a post on X sharing the video, Ramaswamy brought the child on stage after seeing his sign that read his dad is deployed in the US military.

At the Vandalia rally today, Ramaswamy tried to pick up a child on stage but nearly dropped him. He appeared to struggle awkwardly as the child looked uncomfortable, with the moment unfolding in front of the crowd.

Ohio Republican governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is facing online reactions after a video from Trump's rally in Vandalia, Ohio, went viral on social media.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s moment on stage at Donald Trump’s Ohio rally has drawn attention online after he nearly dropped a child he was trying to pick up. The awkward moment quickly sparked sharp reactions on social media as Ramaswamy continues his race for Ohio governor.

How people reacted One post described the moment as Ramaswamy “just almost dropped a child.”

Another post said: “He just lost Ohio.”

Third user wrote, “How embarrassing! Not only is Vivek Ramaswamy an insufferable, smug jack--s, but he can't even lift a small child! Pathetic.”

Another person wrote: “How is he going to lift the economy when he can't even lift that kid?”

One post also claimed: “This video is exactly Viveks relationship with white voters in ohio.”

Another reaction said: “He is so awkward! And so anti America!”

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What Ramaswamy and Trump said at the rally Ramaswamy spoke at the rally before Trump arrived. He talked about the American dream for his Indian immigrant family. “I'm so grateful to this state and to this country for giving a kid like me opportunities that would not have been available to my family in any other country on planet earth,” he said.

He also praised the state. “The thing that makes Ohio extraordinary, it is not our beaches, it is not our mountains, it is you, the people of this state, you make this state, the greatest state.”

Trump spoke after him. "Even if you hate Jon Husted, even if you hate Vivek Ramaswamy, you're gonna go out, you're gonna vote," he said.

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Ramaswamy's race for governor Ramaswamy is running against Democrat Dr Amy Acton, the state’s former COVID-era health director, in the governor’s race. Ramaswamy is a wealthy biotech entrepreneur and was a 2024 presidential candidate.

As per AP, Ramaswamy had hoped for an easy win in the Republican-dominated state. However, despite a large fundraising lead and more than $12 million spent on campaign ads, he is now in a close race with Acton, with weeks left before Election Day on November 3.

Trump defends data centers at Ohio rally Trump took his midterm tour to Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday and defended data centers that power AI projects.

The issue has become a contentious one in campaigns across the country.

Trump said he wants data centers to "benefit local communities." He added, "Look, there's so much money to be made for Ohio. You can't just turn them off. They'll go to China." According to AP, the crowd was far more muted during this part of his speech.