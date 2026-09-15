Sonu Nigam sings Shah Rukh Khan's track in both male and female voices, internet says ‘sounds better than Neha Kakkar’

Sonu Nigam is one of the greatest playback singers Hindi cinema has ever seen, and his latest concert in the US is yet another testament to his versatility. Recently, a video of the singer performing in both male and female voices at his concert has been going viral. Sonu Nigam recently performed in US.

Sonu Nigam wows audience with both female and male voices Sonu Nigam is currently on his The Revolution – Sonu Nigam Live concert tour. He recently performed at a massive sold-out concert at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York on September 13, 2026.

A clip from the concert shows the audience going gaga over Sonu's ability to sing the song Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don: The Chase Begins Again in both male and female voices. The song was originally sung by Sonu Nigam, Alisha Chinai and Mahalakshmi Iyer. However, Sonu let the audience experience the absence of both female singers as he effortlessly crooned their portions in their voices as well. Take a look:

For the unversed, Aaj Ki Raat was penned by Javed Akhtar, while the composition was done by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy — Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. The film Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar and Boman Irani.