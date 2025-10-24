Aaj Ki Raat composer Sachin Sanghvi arrested: All about sexual harassment allegations against him

Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi, best known as one half of the duo Sachin-Jigar, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after promising her a role in a music album and marriage, police said on Friday. The arrest took place on Thursday, October 23, under relevant sections of the IPC. Sachin Sanghvi's lawyer has called the allegations 'baseless and unsubstantiated.'

Here’s what the complaint against him says and how his lawyer has responded to the allegations.

All about the allegations

The complainant, who is in her 20s, stated that it was Sachin who initiated contact with her in February last year, as per news agency PTI. Sachin sent her a message on Instagram.

Sachin contacted her and promised her work on his upcoming music album. After this, the two exchanged phone numbers, a police official said.

The complainant was then called by Sachin to his music studio, where he proposed marriage. Sachin also sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

How Sachin's lawyer responded

Aditya Mithe, the lawyer representing the music director, has refuted the allegations made by the complainant. Speaking to the press, Mithe said, “The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case.”

He added, “My client’s detention by the police was illegal, and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intend to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally."

Sachin has not given any statement on this matter so far. His official Instagram account, named @soulfulsachin, is deactivated. Jigar has also issued no statement on the matter.

Sachin's latest work, along with Jigar, involved composing the music for the Diwali release Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. Sachin-Jigar's composition for Stree 2, Aaj Ki Raat, was a huge sensation last year.