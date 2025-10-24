Edit Profile
    Sachin Sanghvi, 'Stree 2' and ‘Bhediya’ songs composer, arrested for sexually assaulting woman

    Bollywood singer Sachin Sanghvi was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after promising her a role in a music album and marriage. 

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 3:14 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Sachin Sanghvi, a Bollywood singer and music composer, was reportedly arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage.

    Bollywood singer and music composer. Sachin Sanghvi (Instagram)
    Sachin Sanghvi, known for hit songs in 'Stree 2' and 'Bhediya', was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, news agency PTI reported, citing a police official on Friday.

    The official said the complainant, in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024, and he had sent her a message on Instagram.

    The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and they exchanged phone numbers, the official said.

    The woman has alleged that Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said.

    Following a probe, the singer was arrested, he added.

    Who is Sachin Sanghvi? 5 things about singer-music director

    1. Sachin Sanghvi is one half of the popular music composer duo Sachin–Jigar, known for their work in Bollywood and independent music.
    2. He began his career assisting music director Pritam, before teaming up with Jigar Saraiya to form their own composing duo.
    3. Together, Sachin–Jigar have composed chartbusters like “Jeene Laga Hoon” (Ramaiya Vastavaiya), “Sun Saathiya” (ABCD 2), “Chunar” (ABCD 2), “Apna Bana Le” (Bhediya), and “Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin” (Meri Pyaari Bindu).
    4. Their music spans multiple genres, romantic ballads, dance tracks, and devotional songs, and they have also composed for web series, Gujarati films, and independent singles.
    5. Sachin Sanghvi and his partner Jigar have been widely praised for their melodic style, fresh arrangements, and emotional depth, making them among the most sought-after composer duos in the Hindi film industry.
