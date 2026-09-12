Sonu Nigam sells office space in Mumbai's BKC for ₹18 crore, bought for ₹14.30 crore in 2023

Sonu Nigam has sold a 3,082 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹18 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Nigam purchased the same space in November 2023, for ₹14.30 crore. Sonu Nigam has sold a 3,082 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹18 crore. (HT Files )

This is the same building where Kailash Kher also sold his office space on September 9 for ₹10.50 crore after purchasing it for ₹10.50 crore in November 2025.

The commercial property sold by Nigam, is located on the ground floor of Trade Centre, opposite the MTNL Building in BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai. The transaction was registered on September 4, 2026, with SAA Estate LLP listed as the purchaser and Sonu Nigam as the seller, the documents showed.

The property has a carpet area of 3,082 sq ft and was sold for a consideration value of ₹18 crore. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.08 crore. The documents also mention two car parking spaces as part of the transaction.

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The deal translates to approximately ₹58,404 per sq ft based on the recorded carpet area and consideration value. The transaction comes amid sustained demand for commercial real estate in BKC, one of Mumbai’s prominent business districts, which has emerged as a hub for corporate offices, financial services firms, professional services companies and premium commercial developments.

Sonu Nigam and SAA Estate LLP could not be reached for comment.

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Kailash Kher also sold commercial space in the same building Kailash Kher has sold an office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹10.75 crore, according to property registration details accessed by CRE Matrix. Kher purchased the office space in November last year for ₹10.50 crore. This means the singer sold the property for ₹25 lakh more than his purchase price in less than a year.

According to the documents, Kher sold the commercial property to Lakewater Retail Private Limited, with the transaction registered on September 9, 2026.

The office unit is located on the seventh floor of Trade Centre, opposite the MTNL Building in BKC, Bandra East. The office space has a carpet area of 2,619 sq ft. The transaction also includes one car parking space.

The property was sold for a consideration value of ₹10.75 crore, while a stamp duty of ₹64.50 lakh was paid on the transaction.

According to the transaction details, the price appreciation works out to around 2.4% over the purchase price, before accounting for transaction-related expenses, stamp duty, registration charges, taxes and other costs.

Over a decade ago, Wadhwa Constructions sold office spaces in a 10-story commercial building called Trade Centre in BKC, where Kailash Kher purchased office space. The project received a partial OC in September 2008 for the 3rd to 10th floors and in October 2008 for the ground floor and part of the first floor.

BKC is one of the most expensive commercial districts in the country; however, it has witnessed several Bollywood stars investing in real estate there. The office is situated in BKC, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial districts and a major hub for corporate offices, financial institutions and premium commercial real estate.