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Kailash Kher sells 2,619 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s BKC for ₹10.75 crore, bought for ₹10.50 crore 10 months ago

Singer Kailash Kher has sold his 2,619 sq ft office in a building named Trade Centre in BKC for 10.75 cr, after buying it for 10.50 cr last year in November

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 14:59:18 IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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Kailash Kher has sold an office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for 10.75 crore, according to property registration details accessed by CRE Matrix. Kher had purchased the office space in November last year for 10.50 crore. This means the singer has sold the property for 25 lakh more than his purchase price in less than a year.

Kailash Kher has sold an office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹10.75 crore. (HT Files)
Kailash Kher has sold an office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹10.75 crore. (HT Files)

According to the documents, Kher sold the commercial property to Lakewater Retail Private Limited, with the transaction registered on September 9, 2026.

The office unit, located on the seventh floor of Trade Centre, opposite the MTNL Building in BKC, Bandra East. The office space has a carpet area of 2,619 sq ft. The transaction also includes one car parking space.

The property was sold for a consideration value of 10.75 crore, while a stamp duty of 64.50 lakh was paid on the transaction.

According to the transaction details, the price appreciation works out to around 2.4% over the purchase price, before accounting for transaction-related expenses, stamp duty, registration charges, taxes and other costs. Therefore, the 25 lakh difference between the purchase and sale consideration does not represent Kher’s actual net profit from the transaction.

Kailash Kher and Lakewater Retail Private Limited could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Kailash Kher purchases office space in BKC for over 10 crore

About the building and the locality

Over a decade ago, Wadhwa Constructions sold office spaces in a 10-story commercial building called Trade Centre in BKC, where Kailash Kher has purchased office space. The project received a partial OC in September 2008 for the 3rd to 10th floors and in October 2008 for the ground floor and part of the first floor.

BKC is one of the most expensive commercial districts in the country; however, it has witnessed several Bollywood stars investing in real estate in BKC. In 2024, R Madhavan purchased a residential property in Mumbai's BKC. Madhavan purchased the property for 17.5 crore. Madhavan's latest property, ready for immediate occupancy, spans approximately 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and features two parking spaces.

Also Read: Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal rules Trade Centre Building in Mumbai's BKC must register under RERA

The office is situated in BKC, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial districts and a major hub for corporate offices, financial institutions and premium commercial real estate. The area has attracted several large companies and continues to be one of the city’s key business destinations. Commercial office assets in prime locations can attract investors and businesses because of their connectivity, proximity to corporate occupiers and potential for rental income and capital appreciation.

  • Mehul R Thakkar
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mehul R Thakkar

    Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More

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Home/Entertainment/Music/Kailash Kher Sells 2,619 Sq Ft Office Space In Mumbai’s BKC For ₹10.75 Crore, Bought For ₹10.50 Crore 10 Months Ago
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