Alia Bhatt gushes over the queen of Cannes: ‘I have grown up watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk the carpet…’

This year, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made a dazzling debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. For her first ever red carpet walk, the Bollywood beauty opted for an ecru off-shoulder bustier gown by Schiaparelli whereas for the closing ceremony of the festival Alia turned heads in Gucci’s first ever saree embroidered with crystals. All in all, Alia’s Cannes debut was impactful and will be etched in the mind of the fashion police for years to come. Well, in a viral video from the French Riviera, the actor opened up about her experience attending the film festival and also gushed about the OG Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 2025 Cannes

In a chat with Brute, Alia Bhatt opened up about the Cannes Film Festival and also fangirled about Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a video which has now taken over the internet, Alia shared, “I think around this time everybody is on their phone, looking at the red carpet looks, looking at the beauty looks. I, for one, have actually grown up watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk the carpet in all her glory and really representing India on this global stage. It was always such a huge inspiration. So it really feels very nice, like a pinch-me moment to be here. And it's actually really lovely energy.”

Soon after this video went viral, many fans lauded Alia for being a ‘girl’s girl’. For instance, one social media user claimed, “One thing I have noticed about her is that she is always giving credits and taking names of other actresses and even if it’s just for the camera it’s still admirable,” whereas another wrote, “One thing about Alia, she will always talk good about other actressess and take their name, love that about her!” Meanwhile, others couldn’t get over how gorgeous Alia looked with her deep red pout, a welcome change from her classic nude lip look. One such netizen gushed, “Alia babe never wipe that off ☝🏽,” whereas another wrote, “She didn't wipe it off and it SLAYEDDDD.”

This year, Aishwarya returned to the red carpet and made heads turn in a Manish Malhotra creation followed by a Gaurav Gupta gown.