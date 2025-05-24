Alia Bhatt’s 2025 Cannes gown reminds netizens of Mallika Sherawat’s 2017 Cannes look; trolls say ‘but Mallika has…’

After Operation Sindoor, amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, it was reported that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be skipping the opening ceremony of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Instead, shemade her much-awaited debut on the French Riviera last night at the closing ceremony of the film festival, dressed like a dream. For her first time on the Cannes red carpet, Alia opted for an off-shoulder bustier gown by Schiaparelli in ecru, embroidered with organza, enamel flowers and ivory ruffles. While she made many heads turn, Alia’s Cannes debut outfit reminded several netizens of Mallika Sherawat’s mermaid gown at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Alia Bhatt and Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat is a Cannes Film Festival veteran. Over the years, she has managed to become the talk of the town with her glam red carpet looks which always seemed much ahead of their time. Her most iconic red carpet walk was at the 2017 Cannes opening ceremony. Mallika looked like a real Indian princess in a pinky beige Georges Hobeika off-shoulder mermaid gown, embellished with 3D flowers. She completed the look with minimal jewellery, a deep wine pout and her hair in waves. Many are now comparing Alia Bhatt’s Cannes debut look to Mallika’s iconic red carpet ensemble.

Under a viral Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Well OP, there’s a bit of similarity between both gowns, can’t deny that. But Malaika is pulling it off better. She’s serving it like a true diva. 🤧💕,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “O boy! Mallika looks fabulous! Alia as usual looks like a nobody playing dressing up.” A comment read, “yess yess... but Mallika has that sexy aura. the diva energy radiates,” whereas another internet user stated, “Mallika has the hour glass figure everyone dreams of.”

Many fans also gushed over Alia’s dreamy look, but were slightly disappointed with her choice of makeup and hair. One such netizen claimed, “Dress is so gorg. She is carrying it well. But may be hollywood curls would have gone best with it but this nude make up is so overdone on her. Give some color sometimes stop wiping it off everytime,” whereas another wrote, “Everything looks great, except that chipku bun. Waves would have been much better.” A comment read, “Only negative point for hair. Rest is top notch.”

What did you think of Alia Bhatt’s dazzling Cannes debut?