Who is Matt Van Epps' wife, Meg Wrather? All on the family of GOP Rep-elect from Tennessee's 7th District

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 08:27 am IST

Matt Van Epps wins Tennessee’s 7th District special election with 52.9% of votes; The conservative activist and ex-Army pilot is married to Meg Wrather.

GOP candidate Matt Van Epps has been declared the winner of the special election in Tennessee's 7th District House seat vacated by the GOP's Mark Green's resignation, with over 52.9% of votes (with 85.6 counted, as of this writing.)

GOP House Rep-elect from Tennessee's 7th District Matt Van Epps speaks during a get out the vote event on December 1.(Getty Images via AFP)
Van Epps, a conservative activist, is projected to represent Tennessee's 7th District at the US House of Representatives. Following his election win, focus has turned to his personal life, especially if the former US Army helicopter pilot's wife - Meg Wrather.

Who Is Meg Wrather?

There is little information about Meg Wrather apart from a photo of her arriving with Van Epps for voting at a polling booth in Tennessee earlier today. They reportedly got married on June 17, 2023, according to a record of his marriage on a Tennessee-based marriage registry website.

Details about what's her occupation or any other details about her are not known. Additionally, there is also no publicly documented information about whether Matt Van Epps and Meg Wrather have children.

This story is being updated.

