Matt Van Epps vs. Aftyn Behn Tennessee Special Election results: Who won in Montgomery, Williamson, and other counties

The special election for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District on Tuesday was a closely contested race between Republican Matt Van Epps and Democrat Aftyn Behn. The seat was vacated earlier this year by Republican Rep. Mark Green. A sample ballot for the US House of Representatives Disctrict 7 in Tennessee shows the names of Republican Matt Van Epps and Democrat Aftyn Behn inside a polling location at Charlotte Park Elementary School on December 2, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.(Getty Images via AFP)

Early voting favored Behn, but Election Day turnout in rural and suburban areas swung the race back to Van Epps.

County-wise breakdown

The 7th District spans all or parts of 14 counties, with the majority of votes coming from Davidson (Nashville area), Montgomery (Clarksville), and Williamson (Nashville suburbs).

Aftyn Behn dominated urban Davidson County but underperformed in most rural areas. Van Epps won 12 of 14 counties outright, with strong showings in rural strongholds like Decatur (79.3%-19.6%), Perry (76.7%-21.9%), and Wayne (84.6%-14,6).

Overall Results (84.8% votes counted):

Matt Van Epps (R): 78,589 votes (51.9%)

Aftyn Behn (D): 71,361 votes (47.17%)

Here is a concise county-wise summary for Matt Van Epps vs. Aftyn Behn: (Source - NBC News)

Benton: Van Epps leads 77.2% – Behn 21.1%

Cheatham: Van Epps 63.9% – Behn 35.1%

Davidson: Behn dominates 80.5% – Van Epps 18.8%

Decatur: Van Epps 79.3% – Behn 19.6%

Dickson: Van Epps 69.4% – Behn 29.6%

Hickman: Van Epps 75.9% – Behn 22.6%

Houston: Van Epps 72.8% – Behn 26.1%

Humphreys: Van Epps 67.3% – Behn 31.4%

Montgomery: Van Epps 51.4% – Behn 47.2%

Perry: Van Epps 76.7% – Behn 21.9%

Robertson: Van Epps 68.9% – Behn 29.8%

Stewart: Van Epps 76.1% – Behn 22.6%

Wayne: Van Epps 84.6% – Behn 14.6%

Williamson: Van Epps 60.9% – Behn 38.4%