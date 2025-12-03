Is James Solomon a Democrat or Republican? Jersey City Mayor‑elect's political party, wife, children

James Solomon has been elected mayor of Jersey City, defeating former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey’s bid for a political comeback. Solomon will take office in January, succeeding the incumbent mayor, Steve Fulop. James Solomon is a former teacher and eight-year city councilmember.(jerseycitynj.gov )

Congressman Andy Kim congratulated Solomon on X, writing, "Congratulations to James Solomon, the next Mayor of Jersey City! People in NJ are tired of corruption, tired of greed, and tired of politics as an exclusive club for the well-off & well-connected. This is the rise of a new era defined by public servants who work for the people."

Also Read: 'I’ll fire every H-1B working at…’: Florida governor hopeful vows crackdown on visa holders

Who is James Solomon?

James Solomon, a Democrat, is a former teacher and eight-year city councilmember. He first won a seat on the Jersey City Council in 2017.

Solomon holds a Master’s in Public Policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a BA from Pomona College.

Before moving to Jersey City, Solomon served as an aide to the Mayor of Boston, where he applied technology to address persistent city issues, including potholes and snow removal.

On his official profile, Solomon outlines his vision for Jersey City: "Affordable housing and good schools, demanding more transparency and ending sweetheart deals for developers, racial justice for every resident and every family, and secure intersections and streets and sidewalks clear of trash."

Also Read: Tennessee special election results: When do numbers for 7th District come? How to check?

James Solomon family

James Solomon met his wife, Gabrielle Ramos-Solomon, in graduate school. The two bonded over a shared dedication to public service. They married in 2015. Shortly afterward, James was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but he has since fully recovered. The couple now has three daughters: Camila, Corinne, and Noelle.