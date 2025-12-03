Tennessee special election results: GOP's Matt Van Epps wins after a tight race in 7th Dist.

The polling for the special election in Tennessee's 7th district closed at 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday after a day-long voting across hundreds of polling booths in the district. Around 460,000 registered voters were expected to cast their votes for the US House seat left vacant by ex-GOP Rep, Mark Green's resignation. A poll worker helps a person cast their ballot at Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church on December 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images via AFP)

The counting of votes for the special election for Tennessee's 7th district shortly after voting ended. Republican candidate, Matt Van Epps has been declared the winner of the race by NBC News. Democrat Aftyn Behn lost the race after a close fight.

Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District includes all or parts of the following counties: Benton, Cheatham, Davidson (part), Dickson, Decatur, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Wayne, and Williamson (part).

Tennessee Special Election Results: County-Wise Live Updates

Here are the county-wise results for the special election in Tennessee's 7th District. (Source NBC News)

Benton: Matt Van Epps leads with 71.8%. Aftyn Behn is at 25.9. 50.1% votes counted.

Cheatham: Matt Van Epps leads with 84.9%. Aftyn Behn is at 38.7%. 54.9% votes counted.

Davidson: Aftyn Behn now leads with 84.9%. Matt Van Epps 14.4%. 49.7% votes counted.

Dickson: Matt Van Epps leads with 62.0%. Aftyn Behn is at 37.0. 50.6% votes counted.

Decatur: Matt Van Epps leads with 72.2%. Aftyn Behn is at 37.0. 57.4% votes counted.

Hickman: Matt Van Epps leads with 70%. Aftyn Behn is at 28%. 47.1% votes counted.

Houston: Matt Van Epps leads with 67.5%. Aftyn Behn is at 31.2%. 55.5% votes counted.

Humphreys: Matt Van Epps leads with 63.7%. Aftyn Behn is at 34.8. 56.6% votes counted.

Montgomery: Aftyn Behn trailing 47.4% votes. Matt Van Epps has taken a lead with 51.3% votes. 47.9. 49% Counted.

Perry: Matt Van Epps leads with 74.6%. Aftyn Behn is at 23.8%. 82.6% votes counted.

Robertson: Matt Van Epps leads with 66.5%. Aftyn Behn is at 32.1%. 41.4% votes counted.

Stewart: Matt Van Epps leads with 66.6%. Aftyn Behn is at 26.4%. 63.4% votes counted.

Wayne: Matt Van Epps leads with 81.5%. Aftyn Behn is at 17.6%. 66.1% votes counted.

Williamson: Matt Van Epps leads with 59.7%. Aftyn Behn is at 39.6%. 76.3% votes counted.

This story is being updated.