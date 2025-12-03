When do polls close in Tennessee? Check voting hours today for 7th Dist. special election

On Tuesday, December 2, voters in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District are voting to fill a seat at the US House of Representatives left vacant by the resignation of Republican Mark Green. Voters will have to cast their votes by 7 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET) in a polling booth nearby. A person casts their ballot at Watkins Park Community Center on December 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.(Getty Images via AFP)

Around 466,000 registered voters in the state are voting today in Tennessee, with major cities like Clarksville, Franklin and some parts of Nashville falling in the area. Matt Vap Epps, the Republican nominee is hoping to capitalize on Mark Green base, while Democratic Party nominee Aftyn Behn is looking to flip the seat.

When Do Polls Close Today In Tennessee?

The voting for the special election today for Tennessee's 7th district closes at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 2. While the gates at the polling station will close at 7 p.m. CT, those who reach the queue for voting on or before 7 p.m. will be allowed the cast their votes afterwards, as well.

There are hundreds of polling booth across the district where votes are being cast on Tuesday. To find the nearest polling booth from your location, check the website of GoVoteTN - a website that shows the nearest polling booths if you enter your address.

Can Mail-In Ballots Still Be Posted?

The state of Tennessee allows mail-in ballots, but it is mandatory that it arrive by Election Day. Ballots that are postmarked on Election Day, i.e. Tuesday, but don't reach the department by Tuesday will not be considered eligible.

Thus, a vote cast by mail-in ballot in the final hours of polling will not arrive on time to be eligible. It is best to visit a polling booth in person and cast the vote to ensure it is counted.

Who Is Expected To Win?

Despite previously being held by Republican Mark Green, experts are predicting a tight race in the 7th district. A poll in the district conducted by the Emerson College shows that Matt Vap Epps, the Republican nominee, is leading by 2 percentage points in favorability rating against Democrat, Aftyn Behn. 48% of voters polled in the survey found supporting Epps, while 46% support Behn.

Notably, the poll found that 5% of the voters are undecided, meaning the way they swing could decide if the seat is flipped to Blue in what would be a major boost to the Democratic Party's midterm push.