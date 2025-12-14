Why Trevon Diggs won't play for Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Insider reveals real reason amid injury scare

Trevon Diggs has been out for two months dealing with a concussion and an ailing right knee.(Getty Images via AFP) Trevon Diggs said this week that he was ‘ready’ for the Sunday game against the Vikings, but it appears the CB might not be playing that day for the Cowboys. Trevon Diggs is likely to miss Sunday's NFL game where the Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings. This comes after the CB had told reporters this week he was ‘ready’.

Diggs has been out of action for two months, dealing with a concussion and an ailing right knee. Diggs last played in Week 6 and has already been activated from the injury roster. However, his return to the field seems unlikely, amid more shocking details about Diggs and the Cowboys' relationship, as detailed by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

What to know about Diggs and Cowboys

Schultz cited sources to state that the two-time Pro Bowler would not be taking the field for the Cowboys on Sunday. This came after what a ‘great week of practice’, as per the NFL insider.

In more troubling news, Schultz cited sources to say that the relationship between Diggs and the Cowboys had ‘soured’ and ‘been severed’.

Diggs had joined the Cowboys back in 2020 and in the time since, he's played in 64 games. Of those, the Cowboys won 39 and lost 25.

Reactions to Trevon Diggs news

Several people on social media reacted to the news of Diggs being left out of the Sunday game and the apparent ‘souring’ of the relationship with the organization.

“Even if the relationship isn’t great why wouldn’t you put him in the field in a position where you cly need an upgrade. This is wild. I knew this would probably be his last season with the cowboys but didn’t think it would end like this,” a fan said.

Another remarked, “they genuinely hate him cause everything he’s said about the defense has been right.” Yet another fan commented, “Ok good trade em for a safety this offseason and get a db in the draft ez as that.”