Trevon Diggs family: All about Dallas Cowboys three children Aaiden, Chosen and Harlo

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders after suffering a concussion. Coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed the news on Friday, though the circumstances surrounding how Diggs sustained the head injury remain unclear. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders due to a concussion sustained. (Photo by Ishika Samant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Schottenheimer told the reporters, "Trevon Diggs came in this morning with some concussion symptoms after having an accident at his home. He’s been checked out by our doctors. He’s in the protocol and will miss the game.” He added, “We’re gathering information. Just got that information walking over from our doctors… it happened last night,” as reported by The New York Post.

About Trevon Diggs' kids

Diggs is a proud father of three: sons Aaiden and Chosen, and daughter Harlo. He first became a father in 2016 at just 18 years old, welcoming Aaiden while he was still a college student playing football at the University of Alabama, as reported by People.

Aaiden has become a famous personality in his own right, known for his lively sideline reactions, humorous social media momentsand standout personality. According to Diggs' mother, Stephanie, that Charisma in him comes from his uncle Steffon Diggs, she told Sports Illustrated.

The Cowboys cornerback became a father for the second time in August 2021 when he welcomed his son, Chosen, with influencer Yasmine Lopez, as reported by People. Unlike his older brother Aaiden, Chosen has largely stayed out of the spotlight, though Lopez occasionally offers a peek into his life through social media. He also shares the love for sports like his brother and father.

On August 23, 2024, Diggs welcomed his third child, a daughter named Harlo Rose, with ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis. She first announced her pregnancy in March 2024, sharing a video of herself in a bikini that highlighted her baby bump. Later that month, she revealed they were expecting a girl with a sweet gender reveal featuring a pink cake and a sonogram photo.

Despite Diggs and Chavis' split, the pair reunited in July 2024 to host a glamorous baby shower for thei daughter and welcomed her a month later.