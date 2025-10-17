Trevon Diggs injury update: Why Cowboys cornerback is out for Commanders game, likely return date; first details out

Dallas Cowboys have been dealt a huge blow as their cornerback Trevon Diggs has been ruled out for the October 19 game when they take on Washington Commanders. The Cowboys head coach Brian Schotteheimer shared the news on Friday after getting an update from the medical staff. Trevon Diggs' absence this Sunday will be his third game missed in the 2025 NFL season due to injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened to Trevon Diggs?

Trevon Diggs reportedly suffered concussion-like symptoms after an accident at home. “Trevon Diggs came in this morning with some concussion symptoms after having an accident in his home,” the head coach said. “He's been checked out by our doctors, and he's in the protocol, and we'll miss the game,” he added.

The nature of what caused the injury is currently not known. "We're gathering information," the Cowboys' head coach also said. “I just got that information walking over from our doctors … but it happened last night,” he continued.

When will Trevon Diggs be back?

Diggs' current return date is not known as the situation is developing. More information will only be available after further medical assessment.

Cleveland Clinic notes that concussions can last a few weeks, up to a month. However, everyone's bodies react differently and have different healing times.

Trevon Diggs' absence this Sunday will be his third game missed in the 2025 NFL season due to injury. With Diggs sidelined, the immediate onus will be on Kaiir Elam, who the Cowboys acquired in the past offseason. He will likely step in opposite All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland while Reddy Steward remains at nickel corner. With this latest injury, Trikweze Bridges could also find himself on the gameday roster for Sunday while Robert Rochell would also be eligible to be brought up from the practice squad.

In the 2025 season, Trevon Diggs has recorded 13 solo tackles.